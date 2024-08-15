Gateway Church cancels annual conference in wake of allegations against founding pastor

Gateway Church canceled its annual conference Wednesday following the resignation of its founding pastor amid child sexual assault allegations.

Robert Morris stepped down in mid-June after admitting to “sexual inappropriate behavior” with a child. His accuser, Cindy Clemshire, said Morris sexually abused her in 1982 when she was 12 years old.

In the wake of those allegations, church officials released a statement this week canceling the two-day event.

“We are deeply sorry for the pain this situation caused the survivor, other survivors of abuse, and the Church at large,” the statement reads. “As we seek to navigate this season in a healthy way and in a manner that promotes healing for everyone affected, we believe it best to not hold Gateway Conference this year.”

Church elders launched an investigation into Morris after the abuse claims came to light. Morris’s wife and son resigned from their church positions and two church elders are on leave of absence. Founding elder Steve Dulin also parted ways with the church in late July.

Morris has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

At least three local pastors have been charged with sex offenses since May, as leaders from seven churches in the area — including five megachurches like Gateway — have stepped down amid unrelated accusations of “immoral” behavior or sexual abuse allegations.

Among those is former lead pastor Josiah Anthony at Cross Timbers Church, who was asked to step down after church elders learned of, “hurtful and inappropriate actions,” elder John Chalk told congregants in late July.

Church elders later revealed in an email to congregants three women came forward about “inappropriate communication” with Anthony that was “inappropriate for a pastor.”

In light of the allegations, Executive Pastor Byron Copeland was originally tapped to replace Anthony. But the church later reversed course without explanation, and on Monday, Copeland announced his own resignation in a statement to church members.

Copeland did not explain why he was stepping down but told congregants it’s been an “exceptionally challenging” time.

“I have felt the heavy weight of our recent hurt at Cross Timbers Church,” Copeland said, adding: “But, I sense that God is calling me to a fresh season of life. So, it is with a thankful heart that I have decided to resign from my position.”

Copeland served at the Argyle church since November 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Copeland previously worked for Gateway Church in Southlake for 20 years, where he was named in a lawsuit for civil rights violations after “aggressively confronting” a female employee.

It’s unclear if the lawsuit is related to Copeland stepping back as interim pastor or his resignation from the church.