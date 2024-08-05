North Richland Hills' Gateway Church fire is the fourth church fire in a month

A small Saturday evening fire at Gateway Church in North Richland is the fourth church fire in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in three weeks, but fire officials believe all were unrelated.

Sarah Chilutti, North Richland Hills public information officer, said in an email that a golf cart caught fire but was quickly contained by the water sprinklers. No injuries were reported.

Chilutti said the department has not been in contact with Dallas Fire-Rescue, which has responded to three reportedly unrelated church fires in as many weeks.

A fire severely damaged the historic First Baptist Dallas church on July 19. Church members held their first service since the fire in the worship center on Sunday.

A firefighter was injured responding to another fire at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church a week later on July 26. The firefighter was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in stable condition, WFAA reported.

Last week, on July 31, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at New Generation Church.

Robert Borse, administrative captain of fire operations, previously told KERA that all three incidents were being investigated by Dallas Fire-Rescue's arson division. As of Thursday, Borse said there was no evidence to suggest the fires were connected.

