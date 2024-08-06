Cross Timbers leaders address former pastor's 'sexual,' 'inappropriate' pattern of communication

During Sunday service, a Cross Timbers Church elder elaborated on reports of “inappropriate,” “sexual” and “non-consensual” communication from a now-former senior pastor Josiah Anthony.

Church leadership announced Anthony’s resignation in late July saying the former pastor had inappropriate communication on social media with a woman who was a former church member.

This communication was non-sexual, church leaders said. “We were sharing what we knew to be true at the time,” Elder Jon Sullivan told members at the Sunday service.

Since his resignation, Sullivan said the elders learned some communications were sexual in nature.

“Upon further investigation, we discovered that Josiah was not forthcoming or transparent and had a concerning pattern of communicating inappropriately with women.”

Screenshot Cross Timber Church’s former senior pastor Josiah Anthony had held the position since 2022. He began working at the church as a student pastor in 2014.

On July 2, Sullivan said elders were informed of inappropriate communication that was not sexual in nature but “excessively personal” and “overly familiar” with a former staff member.

The elders asked for his resignation, which Anthony submitted and the elders “immediately” accepted.

On July 29, Sullivan said the elders learned about inappropriate comments Anthony made that were of a sexual nature in social media messages.

“We were not aware of those interactions when we asked him to resign or announced his resignation to you last Sunday,” Sullivan told the congregation.

Church leaders did not receive any reports regarding Anthony of inappropriate interactions with minors, Sullivan said.

Sullivan said that while a staff member publicly used the term “affair” to describe Anthony’s messages, the church does not consider the communication to be instances of emotional affairs.

“An affair, whether emotional or physical, requires consent,” Sullivan said. “These interactions could not be consensual because of the unequal power dynamic created by Josiah’s position as a pastor in the church. This imbalance of power makes these interactions especially grievous for us and that behavior will not be tolerated in the church.”

The Denton Record-Chronicle contacted Cross Timbers Church Monday to inquire whether the church also believed the messages were “non-consensual” in a legal sense.

The church responded with the statement that was previously sent to church members last week and a video of the recent Sunday service, but did not immediately respond to the specific inquiry.

The Argyle Police Department has not received any reports alleging criminal activity by Anthony and does not have any open investigations regarding the leadership change at Cross Timbers Church, Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said Monday afternoon.

Church leadership thanked the women for making “the very difficult decision” to come forward.

“We’re honored that they trusted us,” Sullivan said.

Founder Toby Slough will serve as the interim lead pastor as the church searches for a permanent replacement.