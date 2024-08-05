Dallas community pools will remain open next summer, budget cuts still to come

Dallas pools could stay open next summer, but cuts are likely still coming.

After initially proposing to close all nine community pools, the city’s Park and Recreation Department is now recommending reducing their operating hours.

If the plan is approved, pools next summer would only open three days a week instead of five. The reduction wouldn’t impact the city’s other aquatic facilities.

Assistant park and recreation director John Lawrence said reducing the days of operation would save the city about $200,000 — but likely more , as swimming lessons would be reduced by 40%.

“We've also had several seasons where we've closed the pools because we didn't have adequate staffing and we reduced the similar number of hours to about three days a week,” Lawrence said. “We're evaluating that to determine what did that impact have and have a better idea of our budget implications going forward.”

At a meeting Monday of the committee on Parks, Trails and the Environment, council member Chad West said he wants to make sure the park and recreation department is making cuts in other areas before the community pools.

“This is one of the very last places I can imagine actually trying to find cuts,” West said. “I know that there's quite a few pools in the southern sector, and I don't want to just limit to that. These community pools really service the part of the community that doesn't have access to pools otherwise.”

The proposal to close pools came after the city requested budget cuts across all departments to close a $38 million budget shortfall. Park officials said the pools never saw more than 70 visitors daily last year.

Park and Recreation director John Jenkins said the pools are outdated and inefficient, and recommended residents visit the aquatic centers instead.

“I can't think of one year in the last 10 years that community pools remain open throughout the year without having some of them go down,” Jenkins said.

He added closing pools had been up for discussion since before budget cuts.

“It was the policy decision that…as we open the new aquatics facilities, the community pools would close,” Jenkins said. “But since it hasn't happened…we need to make a decision what we want to do with these community pools now.”

Council member Jesse Moreno said it’s important to reevaluate how the pools can better serve the community if they remain open.

“Just a few years ago, this department invested heavily in modernizing and getting new aquatic centers throughout the city of Dallas,” Moreno said. “After that master plan was implemented, I would say we will now come back and reevaluate those community pools.”

Moreno said details like days of operation, daily attendance and operating costs need to be compiled to help plan the future of the pools.

“This is obviously a very unpopular conversation to have, both at the council and the residents’ level,” Moreno said. “So, I do want to make sure that we have a very in-depth community engagement and input.”

The city manager is scheduled to present the proposed budget on Aug. 13.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

