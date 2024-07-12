Dallas ISD expands clear backpack policy

Dallas ISD is expanding its clear backpack policy to all grades starting in the upcoming school year.

Students from pre-K to 12th grade must use a clear or mesh backpack. The district will provide each student with one clear backpack at no cost.

Students can still carry small, non-clear pouches to hold personal items inside their backpack.

Dallas ISD said in a statement announcing the expanded policy that it's part of "an ongoing effort to foster safer schools," but that the policy alone "does not ensure complete security."

The district began requiring clear backpacks for middle and high school students in 2022 and expanded the policy to all elementary school students last year.

Other North Texas districts, including Duncanville and Mesquite, have similar policies.

Poojasai Kona is KERA’s UNT Scripps Howard news intern. Got a tip? Email her at pkona@kera.org.

