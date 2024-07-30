Dallas community pools could close as city faces budget shortfall

Bessy Dominguez and her son were spending their Monday afternoon at Everglade Pool in east Dallas. They moved here from Honduras two weeks ago.

“[The pool] is a nice place to come spend time with my family and away from the stress of our daily routines and work,” Dominguez said in Spanish.

But they might not be able to keep coming here much longer: Everglade and Dallas’ eight other community pools could close permanently this year as part of citywide budget cuts.

In May the city announced a $38 million budget shortfall and asked each city department to reduce expenses by 6%, which would amount to nearly $6 million for Dallas Park and Recreation. Board president John Jenkins told board members at a special meeting Thursday he was discussing with the city manager to reduce it to 3%.

In addition to closing pools, the board is also recommending ending its seasonal hiring bonuses and mowing less frequently, among other cuts, to save $2.6 million. The board will meet again this Thursday to discuss its recommendations.

Dominguez said closing the pools would a big loss for residents.

“Obviously, people like us are going to prefer a closer and more affordable pool rather than one that is farther away and more expensive,” she said.

Park board member Daniel Wood, who represents District 7, said closing the community pools would disproportionately affect communities of color.

“If we look at the pool closures, seven of the pools you’re recommending closing are south of I-30, and that’s where the minority districts primarily land, and that’s an inequity,” Wood said Thursday.

Jenkins said residents in affected areas would have access to nearby aquatic centers for free and the city would provide transportation.

“We will transport them to the nearest, newest pools so they can get that type of experience,” he said.

Luis Blanco is a resident who goes to Everglade Pool about three times a week. He said he lives two blocks away from the pool and wouldn’t have time to go to a location farther away.

“I think they need to keep it open because it’s not expensive,” Blanco said. “I would even be happy to pay more.”

He said closing the community pools would be a “disaster."

“This is Dallas, it’s hot,” Blanco said. “And this is pretty much what we come to do, we like coming to the pool. There's nothing else to do, so I think it's a disaster.”

Grauwyler, Martin Weiss and Walnut Hill Community Pools are temporarily closed for repairs and would permanently close if the board approves the proposal, said board member Rachel Berry.

Two new pools would receive funding: one to replace Jaycee Zaragoza pool in west Dallas and a new pool in Singing Hills in south Dallas.

“This is a closure of all community pools that are currently in disrepair that have lived past their useful life cycle, have not received a significant capital investment in decades,” Jenkins said.

The city manager is scheduled to present the first draft of the proposed budget on Aug. 13.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

