First Baptist Dallas to return Sunday services to its worship center

First Baptist Dallas will resume its morning service at its worship center this Sunday after the downtown campus was damaged in a fire last month.

In an update Wednesday, executive pastor Ben Lovvorn said the church will hold one service at 11 a.m. and all parking garages will be available. Lovvorn said other services like childcare and Sunday school won’t be available yet.

“We’re doing all we can to make this as easy as possible for you to return to worship on our campus,” he said in a video on the church’s website.

Fire officials said the fire is believed to have started in the basement of its historic sanctuary and spread to the second floor, destroying more than 130 years’ worth of church history. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It took about 100 firefighters several hours to put out the flames, which “largely collapsed” the building, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Lovvorn says crews have made “significant progress” in repairs since the fire.

“We’ve been working feverishly for almost two weeks now so that we’re able to do this,” Lovvorn said.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

