Crews responding to fire at First Baptist Dallas downtown

Dallas-Fire Rescue crews are responding to a fire at First Baptist Dallas downtown.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. Friday. A plume of smoke was visible from as far as east Dallas.

The church said on Facebook the fire is in its historic sanctuary.

"To our knowledge, no one is hurt or injured, and we thank God for His protection," the church wrote. "We will keep you updated as we prepare to come together to worship."

As of 8 p.m., nearly 60 units were responding to the fire, according to the Dallas Fire-Rescue map of active calls.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

