DFW Airport expects record-breaking travel season

Officials at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport say this Memorial Day weekend is going to break travel records.

The airport said in a news release it expects to serve 1.5 million customers over the three-day weekend kicking off the summer travel season. Friday is projected to be the peak travel day with an estimated 260,000 passengers.

"Our more than 300 volunteer Ambassadors and professional Airport Customer Experience Specialists (ACES) are ready to assist travelers with advice, resources and everything needed for a smooth trip through DFW," Ken Buchanan, executive vice president of Revenue Management and Customer Experience, said in the release.

The airport expects to see 25 million passengers between the months of May and July, a 10 percent increase in travel compared to last year. More than 268,000 passengers are expected each day throughout the three-month summer travel season.

The airport recommends passengers arrive at least two hours early and reserve parking in advance.

For more info on navigating North Texas' busiest airport, check out KERA's Guide to DFW Airport.

