Coit Road closing overnight for DART's Silver Line construction

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is closing Coit Road in Far North Dallas overnight Thursday for construction on DART's Silver Line.

The road will be partially closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday between Osage Plaza Court and Sugar Cane Way.

Construction crews will set beams for a new rail bridge that will be part of the new regional rail line.

The two southbound lanes of Coit will be closed, while the two northbound lanes will be repurposed as a single northbound lane and a single southbound lane.

Residents and visitors to the nearby Palencia apartment complex will need to use the alternate entrance on the northside of the complex facing Osage Plaza Court.

After the beams are placed, crews will restore the road to four lanes of traffic with two north- and two southbound lanes.

Hillcrest Road, west of Coit, will still be partially closed between McCallum Boulevard and Wester Way until January 2025 for Silver Line construction.

Once in service, the Silver Line will run from Shiloh Road in Plano to DFW Airport. It's expected to begin service late 2025 or early 2026.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org. You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.