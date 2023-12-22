Major Arlington interchange fully opens for service

Longtime North Texas residents may remember the gridlock traffic caused by construction at the I-30 and State Highway 360 Interchange in Arlington.

It’s the stretch of highway between Grand Prairie and Arlington’s entertainment district, which includes Six Flags and the Cowboys Stadium.

It should be a smoother drive now that the Texas Department of Transportation announced the last two of the eight on-ramps in the interchange opened Thursday.

Courtesy / TXDoT One of the loops in the cloverleaf design that was part of the interchange's original construction.

"The project is now substantially complete, and construction on smaller items will continue through early next year," said TXDoT officials in a statement.

Officials said what was once a cloverleaf design built in the 1950s is now a modern four-way interchange with connection ramps for all directions.

"These improvements will increase safety, connectivity and mobility for motorists," they said.

TXDoT said drivers should remain alert for remaining construction sites.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.