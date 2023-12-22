© 2023 KERA News
Major Arlington interchange fully opens for service

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published December 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
An overhead view of the I-30 interchange at State Highway 360 in Arlington.
Courtesy
/
TXDoT
The I-30 interchange at State Highway 360 finally opened for service on Dec. 21, 2023.

Longtime North Texas residents may remember the gridlock traffic caused by construction at the I-30 and State Highway 360 Interchange in Arlington.

It’s the stretch of highway between Grand Prairie and Arlington’s entertainment district, which includes Six Flags and the Cowboys Stadium.

It should be a smoother drive now that the Texas Department of Transportation announced the last two of the eight on-ramps in the interchange opened Thursday.

One of the loops in the cloverleaf design that was part of the I-30 and SH360 interchange's original construction.
Courtesy
/
TXDoT
One of the loops in the cloverleaf design that was part of the interchange's original construction.

"The project is now substantially complete, and construction on smaller items will continue through early next year," said TXDoT officials in a statement.

Officials said what was once a cloverleaf design built in the 1950s is now a modern four-way interchange with connection ramps for all directions.

"These improvements will increase safety, connectivity and mobility for motorists," they said.

TXDoT said drivers should remain alert for remaining construction sites.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org

Pablo Arauz Peña
Pablo Arauz Peña is the Growth and Infrastructure Reporter for KERA News.
