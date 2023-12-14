Arlington Fire Department, city officials mull future of public health nurse position

Aspects of Arlington Fire Department’s public health nurse position, which was created as the agency looked for ways to expand community health programming, are up for discussion.

Fire Chief Bret Stidham said he is going over the role with the city manager’s office and plans to bring changes to city council. He said the position is a part of the department’s future.

“The position still exists. We just haven’t put it back out yet,” Stidham said. “(We’re) still in discussions with city management on what all this looks like and that’s where we’re at right now.”

Stidham did not offer specifics about the discussions when asked.

The newly hired chief’s clarification came weeks after Lt. Adam Evans, department spokesperson, told KERA News on Nov. 16 in an email “At this time, the Arlington Fire Department does not have any plans to fill the position.”

But Stidham in a Dec. 11 phone call said a final decision had not been made.



Position created during pandemic

Arlington Fire Department created the position and hired an epidemiologist in order to expand community health initiatives. Around the same time, the department bought property for and opened its Public Health Unit at 2920 S. Cooper St.

The previous public health nurse, Delores Mack, left the position in late summer for a private sector job. She was hired April 4, 2022, according to city personnel records.

Former Chief Don Crowson told city council members in 2021 that the department needed to take its public health efforts “to the next level” – both as the city contended with the COVID-19 pandemic and getting vaccines and health information to marginalized communities.

“The underserved in our community can’t be served by Tarrant County alone,” he said April 27, 2021. “I think our connection and our ability and our trust with the community provides a level of connection and access that standard systems don’t have.”

Crowson also described his vision for city public health as one in line with recommendations from the city’s Unity Council, which has developed plans to address inequities based on demographics including race, ethnicity, gender and socioeconomic status.

A 2023 update to the recommendations states that Mack worked with groups including the Tarrant County Community Health Improvement Program; John Peter Smith Hospital; Tarrant County Public Health; Mission Arlington; Medical City Arlington; Texas Health Resources; and UT Arlington.

Mack had also begun working with the Arlington Latino Resource Coalition to address disparities facing Hispanic and Latino residents, according to the report.

Stidham said he hopes to bring more information on the future of the public health nurse position to council in the next month and a half, though he does not have an exact timeline.

“This is definitely on the forefront of what we’re trying to do in the city, taking care of our citizens,” he said. “And you know, I think there’ll be a lot more information to come in the not too distant future.”



Public Health Unit services

While the public health nurse position has been empty, the city has focused on its partnership with Tarrant County Public Health, department spokesperson Lt. Adam Evans said in an email.

The county agency moved into the Public Health Unit at 2920 S. Cooper St. over the summer. County public health offers vaccinations for workers and children, as well as a program for mothers with hepatitis B, Stidham said.

“The Fire Department is particularly excited by this relationship as we explore additional opportunities to provide public health information and associated amenities to the Citizens of Arlington,” Evans wrote.

The city and county agreement that city council approved Aug. 1 runs through the end of 2027 and gives the county the option to acquire the facilities up to 30 days before the agreement ends or renew the agreement for an additional five years.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org. You can follow Kailey on Twitter @KaileyBroussard.

