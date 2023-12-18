Dallas County IT open meeting canceled to avoid law violation

Results from a nearly half million dollar computer systems study were set to be revealed at a recent Dallas County committee meeting.

Instead, the meeting was canceled to avoid violating state law.

In Texas, a date, time, location and subject must be posted at least 72 hours before most public meetings.

A standing notice of the Information Technology Executive Government Committee meeting was posted on the county's website earlier this month, but it included no details or agenda.

A county auditor office representative said the meeting was canceled because the study results were not mentioned in the generic meeting notification, which has had wide public interest, and out of caution to not violate the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Commissioner John Wiley Price said agendas should be published — regardless of the public's interest.

“We don't make that determination," he said. "Who has the interest or no interest in the matter. We publish the agenda and it takes on its own life."

Results are now expected to be presented at commissioners court on Tuesday.

The next committee meeting is scheduled for January.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org.

