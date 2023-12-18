© 2023 KERA News
Dallas County IT open meeting canceled to avoid law violation

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published December 18, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Dallas County commissioners are scheduled to be briefed on the results on a study of the county's computer systems on Tuesday.

Results from a nearly half million dollar computer systems study were set to be revealed at a recent Dallas County committee meeting.

Instead, the meeting was canceled to avoid violating state law.

In Texas, a date, time, location and subject must be posted at least 72 hours before most public meetings.

A standing notice of the Information Technology Executive Government Committee meeting was posted on the county's website earlier this month, but it included no details or agenda.

A county auditor office representative said the meeting was canceled because the study results were not mentioned in the generic meeting notification, which has had wide public interest, and out of caution to not violate the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Commissioner John Wiley Price said agendas should be published — regardless of the public's interest.

“We don't make that determination," he said. "Who has the interest or no interest in the matter. We publish the agenda and it takes on its own life."

Results are now expected to be presented at commissioners court on Tuesday.

The next committee meeting is scheduled for January.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter.


