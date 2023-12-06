© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Dallas County commissioners approve $12 million computer management contract — but with reservations

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published December 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST
A computer management firm has been awarded a $12 million contract to manage Dallas County's day-to-day business on its computers.
Dallas County commissioners have approved a 3-year contract up to $12 million for a computer management services to handle day to day business, including payroll.

Though the contract was approved at Tuesday's commissioners court meeting, there was much discussion — and some disagreement — about whether it’s wise to spend so much money for an IT-related contract before commissioners have seen results from a computer systems audit.

County budget officer Ronica Watkins explained that the contract is related to business operation computer services, while Gartner, a company hired in August to study the county's computer systems, looked at more technical computer issues.

Garcia voted to approve the contract, but expressed concern about the overall county IT situation, regardless of department or use.

Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins had anticipated important conversation and offered to delay approval and call a special meeting later.

The county currently has no IT director, payroll problems aren’t fully corrected and Commissioner Andy Sommerman questioned how the contract would be funded.

The county also renewed its more than $600,000 cyber security insurance and approved more than $100,000 to Gartner for new projects technology support.

Commissioners were able to review some results of the IT audit in closed session. The full report will be presented to the IT governance committee Dec. 12.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

Dallas County Government Accountability Dallas County Commissioners Court cybersecurity
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
