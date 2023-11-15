© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Dallas County — the target of a recent cyber attack — is looking to hire a new IT leader

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published November 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Dallas County Commissioner Andy Sommerman wants more transparency from the county's juvenile department.
Bret Jaspers
/
KERA News
Dallas County Commissioner Andrew Sommerman says he wants a new IT director to have the results from a study of the county's computers system in hand when they start their job.

Dallas County commissioners are expected to get a request next week to authorize a new IT director search.

That's the recommendation of a committee that oversees the county's IT operations. The recommendation comes almost a month after the county was the target of a cyber attack.

Some commissioners have been reluctant to act on IT matters until they get a report from Gartner, a company hired in August to study the county's computer systems. The report is expected in the near future.

Commissioner Andrew Sommerman said he wants the new director to have a fresh start.

"We don't want to have a brand new director without knowing the direction," he said. "The Gartner report would tell us to go to."

Dallas County was the target of what officials described as a "cybersecurity incident" on Oct. 19. A private firm is investigating the attack, and county officials are still trying to assess its scope. A group of hackers who call themselves "Play" have claimed responsibility.

IT officials had warned of vulnerabilities in the county's computer operations months before an October cyber attack. And earlier this year the county increased its IT budget by millions of dollars.

Dallas County's previous IT director left for another job before the cyber attack.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

Tags
News KERA NewsDallas CountyGovernment Accountabilitycybersecurity
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
