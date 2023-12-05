Dallas County DA: Deletion of Dallas police body cam video could affect 'thousands of cases'

The deletion of videos from "body cams" worn by Dallas police officers could potentially affect "thousands of cases," according to a statement from the Dallas County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

The statement said a notification about the deletions has been published on the DA's website, and the local bar associations also have been notified.

The statement gave this account of what led to Tuesday's actions:

The DA's office was notified by Dallas police in March that a review by its "Body Worn Camera Team" had determined that some older videos between 2016 and 2021 had been deleted "due to the assigned retention periods at the time."

"Going forward, should defense attorneys have questions or wish to request a review of a specific disposed case for the video files deletion issue, a protocol has been provided by which they should make that request," the statement said.

Prosecutors and the DPD then began working on coming up with a process to review criminal cases that might be affected.

"Through triaging efforts, our office generated a list of 113 cases set for trial at that time that involved death of the complainant. DPD’s DME (Digital Media Evidence) Unit then conducted a review of these cases, commonly referred to as a “triple check,” for any missing video; and, while some cases were not affected, others were."

People involved in affected cases received an audit trail of the deleted videos.

The statement notes that the Dallas Police Department is "this office's largest filing agency.

"As a result, this video file deletion issue potentially affects thousands of cases. Neither this office nor DPD has the personnel nor capacity to proactively review each case filed during the relevant time period."

That led to the decision to notify attorneys through bar associations and to develop the protocol for defense attorneys who believe their clients may be affected. The statement said that the DA's office had not reviewed any cases so far "in which any deleted video proved to be material to the case."

