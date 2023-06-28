Allen Police release body-cam footage from outlet mall shooting

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Video contains sounds of gunshots. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Allen Police Department released portions of body camera footage from the outlet mall shooting after a grand jury decision.

The footage is from the camera worn by the officer who responded first at the shooting. The video has been edited to blur out the faces of the victims.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey praised the officer for his quick response.

“The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat – and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful," Harvey said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

