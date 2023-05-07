Texas Department of Public Safety takes over investigation of Allen mall shooting

The Texas Department of Public Safety is now conducting the investigation into the shooting at an Allen mall that claimed the lives of at least nine people, including the alleged gunman.

CBS News reported that the gunman was 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

At least nine people, including the shooter, were killed at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday. Seven others were reported injured.

The Allen Police Department made the announcement about the DPS on Sunday.

DPS released a statement to KERA on Sunday. It said Allen PD, the FBI, the Texas Rangers, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with DPS on a joint investigation while providing security at the outlet mall.

Allen PD sent a press release on Sunday that said multiple patients from the shooting are being treated at area hospitals. Four are at Medical City McKinney — three of those patients are in critical condition. One was listed as fair condition. Another patient was transferred to Medical City Plano and was also listed as fair condition.

People who have belongings to retrieve at the mall should expect an update from DPS about when they can retrieve their things Sunday afternoon.

Police are asking witnesses to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

