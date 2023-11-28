Cyber attack hits North Texas Municipal Water District

Officials with the North Texas Municipal Water District confirmed Tuesday morning that it detected a "cybersecurity incident" impacting its business network.

The district serves 13 member cities across the eastern parts of North Texas.

"Our core water, wastewater, and solid waste services to our Member Cities and Customers have not been impacted by this incident, and we continue to provide those services as usual," a representative said in a statement to KERA.

The representative added that most of the district's business network has already been restored, but regular business phone lines are down.

The district said it hopes to have phone lines operating again this week. In the meantime, customers can call 469-875-9815 for service.

"NTMWD has engaged third-party forensic specialists who are actively investigating the extent of any unauthorized activity," the representative said. "The investigation is ongoing at this time and includes a review of any potentially impacted District data."

The water district said law enforcement has been notified of the attack. The district will continue to provide customers, member cities and other stakeholders with updates "as appropriate."

This is the fourth known major cyber attack in North Texas in recent months.

Earlier this year the city of Dallas was the target of a ransomware attack that affected more than 26,000 people. Dallas County was also impacted by a cybersecurity incident in October. Fort Worth's online systems were the target of hackers in June.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.