Dallas ransomware attack affected more than 26,000 people, city says

The ransomware attack that hit the city of Dallas earlier this year affected 26,212 people, according to a report filed with the Texas Attorney General's Office.

The data security breach report — which was filed Thursday and made public Monday — says names, addresses, social security numbers, medical information and health insurance information were all compromised in the attack. The findings were first reported by the Dallas Morning News.

The compromised personal information includes names, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical and health insurance information, and "other," according to the report.

Reporting the breach is required under state law and comes more than three months after the city disclosed the cyber attack to the public.

For most of that time, city officials claimed no sensitive information was accessed. But on Friday, the city confirmed it had known personnel information was likely compromised as early as June 14.

The city has cited an ongoing criminal investigation in its decision to withhold details.

The hacker group Royal has taken responsibility for the attack, and threatened to leak sensitive information via their blog just a few weeks after the attack.

The report says the city has provided notice to the people impacted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

