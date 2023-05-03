Ransomware attack hits Dallas police and other city departments

Dallas Police Department computer systems and other city servers were hit with a ransomware attack Wednesday, city officials confirmed.

The city’s security monitoring tools identified a likely ransomware attack early Wednesday, compromising multiple local servers and knocking the DPD website offline. The site was back up as of 2 p.m.

“The City team, along with its vendors, are actively working to isolate the ransomware to prevent its spread, to remove the ransomware from infected servers, and to restore any services currently impacted,” city spokesperson Jenna Carpenter wrote in an email.

Carpenter added that disruptions to Dallas residents should be limited, but that anyone experiencing problems accessing city services should contact 311, or for emergencies, 911.

The outages impacted DPD's computer-assisted dispatch system, known as CAD, according to a story published by CBS11 on Wednesday afternoon.

The station reported dispatch call takers had to manually write down instructions for officers in the field. Officers are only able to respond through their phones and radios.

KERA was referred to the city's Information Technology Services department. The department did not provide any further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.