State Fair of Texas not planning policy changes after 3 wounded in shooting over the weekend

State Fair of Texas officials are not planning policy changes following a shooting that left three wounded on Saturday.

The shooting took place in the food court at the Tower Building about 7:45 p.m. after one man fired at another man. Three people were wounded with non-life-threatening injuries.

The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Cameron Turner, was taken into custody after running from the scene and faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In a release issued Tuesday evening, fair officials said they have confidence in their safety and security plan with the Dallas Police Department.

“We ask that everyone on the fairgrounds remain ‘Fair Aware’,” fair officials said in a statement. “If you see something that doesn’t look right on the fairgrounds, please say something to a uniformed police officer or State Fair Safety Team member.”

Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president for public relations at the State Fair of Texas, said State Fair officials are still investigating with Dallas police to find out how the shooter brought a weapon into the fairgrounds, but was unable to share further details as of Wednesday.

Current State Fair policy prohibits all weapons on fairgrounds, however concealed carry is allowed with a license to carry.

While no policy changes are planned, increased security at the gates and throughout the park will be in place for the remainder of the fair, officials said.

Saturday’s shooting happened almost exactly a year after a false claim of a shooting at Fair Park sent fairgoers in a panic.

Dallas Police confirmed there was no gunfire during the incident last year and fair officials said some people were "trying to create chaos" by running through the fairgrounds.

This year, the fair started a new policy requiring all minors 17 years and younger to be accompanied by an adult in the evenings after 5 p.m.

All accompanying parents, guardians and chaperones ages 21 and older must present a valid ID entering the State Fair starting at 5 p.m. daily with no more than six minors accompanying an adult at once.

This year’s State Fair of Texas runs until Sunday.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

