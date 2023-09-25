10 things you won't want to miss at the State Fair of Texas

It's time to try your luck on the midway, indulge in the latest deep-fried delight and stroll through a cattle barn or two.

That's right! It's State Fair season in Texas. I say "season" because its run takes us from the heat of the summer straight into fall. And believe me, you'll need 24 days to see all that the 2023 edition of the Great State Fair of Texas has to offer.

We've compiled a handy-dandy list of some of the things you shouldn't pass up at this year's fair.

The State Fair of Texas The Acrobuffos are new to the Fair this year. Their wacky show brings water bombs to the Fringe Stage.

SHOWS

ACROBUFFOS

When: Oct. 11-22, daily at 12:30, 2:45 and 5 p.m.

Where: Fringe Stage outside the Creative Arts Building

The calendar might say it's fall, but the thermometer reads more like July. Cool off with a Texas-size balloon fight with the Acrobuffos. That's right, the group brings an interactive and epic water balloon fight to the Fringe Stage.

¡FIESTAS DE MARIONETAS!

When: Daily at 11 a.m. and 1, 3, 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: McDonald’s Amphitheater on First Avenue

A small village of more than 85 handmade marionettes come to life to tell stories and celebrate a fiesta of color, culture, and creativity. After the show, see where the magic happens with a backstage tour. There's also a craft activity for the kids.

Shutterstock / Shutterstock Be sure you make time to explore the livestock barns during your time at the Fair. There's a wide array of fun and educational opportunities to be enjoyed.

FARM ANIMALS

PIG RACES

When: Daily at 11:30 a.m. and 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Where: Chevy Park Plaza

Sure, horses race and maybe even a wiener dog or two, but bless the person who said, "What about pigs?" The porkers race snout-to-snout down the stretch at Chevy Park Plaza. The piggies, dressed in fetching racing silks, run the course four times a day.

LIVESTOCK 101

When: Daily at 12, 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m.

Where: Inside in Bull Alley

Ever wonder why chickens lay different colored eggs or if horses really sleep standing up? Have all your burning barnyard questions answered by experts at Livestock 101. The talk show-style presentation will enlighten you on all the animals you'll encounter while touring the livestock barns.

Shutterstock / Shutterstock The Starlight Parade makes its way around Fair Park every night at 7:15

PARADES & FIREWORKS

STARLIGHT PARADE

When: 7:15 p.m.

Where: Located throughout the grounds

The perfect ending to your day at the fair is the Starlight Parade that winds its way around the fair grounds nightly. The bright procession features Mardi Gras floats, life-size puppets, animated characters in ornate costumes and more.

ILLUMINATION SENSATION

When: Nightly at 8 p.m.

Where: Reflecting pool on the Esplanade

But wait! The night's not over yet! After the parade head over to the reflecting pool on the Esplanade for Illumination Sensation. The synchronized pyrotechnics and special effects show features dancing waters, fireworks, pop music and performances by dancers and acrobats.

Kevin Brown/ / The State Fair of Texas Snap a selfie with a 57-foot-tall Alamosaurus at the brand-new Dinosaurs at the Lagoon exhibition.

EXHIBITS/ART

DINOSAURS AT THE LAGOON

When: Daily

Where: Leonhardt Lagoon

Big Tex isn't the only giant you're going to want to snap a selfie with during your visit to the fair. Head over to the Leonhardt Lagoon to meet some giants from the prehistoric era. The all new exhibition features 10 life-sized dinosaurs including a 57-foot Alamosaurus. And just like Big Tex, these dinos all hail from Texas!

BUTTER SCULPTURE

When: Daily during the run of the fair

Where: Creative Arts Building

This can't-miss attraction at the State Fair is a trifecta of educational, artistic and quirky. Each year, a local sculptor uses 1000 pounds of butter to create a display depicting the fair’s theme -- which this year is "Explore the Midway." What the sculpture will actually be is under wraps until opening day, but there's no doubt it will be amazing.

MUNDO LATINO: DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

When: Daily during the run of the Fair

Where: Women's Building

Most Day of the Dead celebrations are more than a month away, but you can get a jump on the holiday with Mundo Latino: “Día de Los Muertos,” an exhibition that showcases the rich history and significance of the holiday. Fairgoers can learn about Dia de los Muertos while exploring colorful art installations and live painting.

2016 File Photo/The Dallas Morning News The crowd waits for the music to start at the Fair's Chevy Main Stage.

LIVE MUSIC

Throughout the fair's 24 day run you can enjoy a variety of entertainment that includes musical talent from country to hip-hop. What's more, these concerts are free with admission.

There are multiple stages located throughout the grounds. Here's a sampling of the headliners coming to the Chevy Main Stage.

Opening Weekend:

Fri, Sept. 29, 8:30 p.m. - Lonestar

Sat, Sept. 30, 4 p.m. - Ceelo Green

Sat, Sept. 30, 8:30 p.m. - Chrisette Michele

Second Weekend:

Fri, Oct. 6, 8:30 p.m. - Hairball

Sat, Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m. - Lil Jon

Sun, Oct. 8, 8:30 p.m. - 38 Special

Third Weekend:

Fri, Oct. 13, 8:30 p.m. - X Ambassadors

Sat, Oct. 14, 8:30 p.m. - Craig Morgan

Sun, Oct. 15, 8:30 p.m. - Shane Smith & The Saints

Fourth Weekend:

Fri, Oct. 20, 8:30 p.m. - The War & Treaty

Sat, Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m. - We the Kings

Sun, Oct. 22, 3 p.m. - Yahritza y su Esencia

