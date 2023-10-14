State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting

(This is a developing story.)

A shooting at the State Fair of Texas Saturday night prompted officials to order an evacuation.

Fair officials issued an emergency order on social media shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

"The park is being evacuated," it stated. "Please avoid the area."

Fairgoers reportedly ran for cover after the sound of shots rang out or looked for a place to hide.

Dallas police have reported that one suspect was in custody.

