State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting

KERA
Published October 14, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT
Updated October 14, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT
Big Tex during the Kroger Starlight Parade at the State Fair of Texas, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Dallas.
Johnathan Johnson
/
KERA
The Dallas Police Department reported a shooting at the State Fair of Texas Saturday night, which prompted an evacuation.

(This is a developing story.)

A shooting at the State Fair of Texas Saturday night prompted officials to order an evacuation.

Fair officials issued an emergency order on social media shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

"The park is being evacuated," it stated. "Please avoid the area."

Fairgoers reportedly ran for cover after the sound of shots rang out or looked for a place to hide.

Dallas police have reported that one suspect was in custody.

