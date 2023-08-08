Tarrant County strip club drops federal lawsuit against county

Temptations Cabaret, a Tarrant County strip club that sued the county after its business permit was revoked, has dropped its federal lawsuit against the county.

Temptations owners filed the suit in July, after Tarrant County's sexually oriented business permitting and licensing board revoked the strip club's permit for operating as a sexually oriented business within 1,000 feet of a residential dwelling or another sexually oriented business.

The suit argued Tarrant County's regulations around sexually oriented businesses violated the First Amendment rights of the strip club and its patrons.

The club garnered attention after residents, law enforcement and county officials complained Temptations was a hotspot for crime. A shooting there in May left one dead and three injured, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office was called to the club 134 times in 2022.

The repeated incidents also pushed the county to adopt new regulations on operating hours for sexually oriented businesses, requiring them to close by 1 a.m. and clear their parking lots by 1:15 a.m.

