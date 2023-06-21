Permit revoked for Tarrant County strip club Temptations weeks after shooting

Temptations Cabaret, a strip club law enforcement says has been a crime magnet for years, had its business permit revoked Wednesday.

The strip club, located in an unincorporated area of western Tarrant County off I-30, was granted a new business permit last July. But the county's sexually oriented business permitting and licensing board voted during a Wednesday meeting to revoke that permit.

The county's order stated Temptations violated county regulations, which prohibit a sexually oriented business from being within 1,000 feet of a residential dwelling or another sexually oriented business.

Law enforcement officials say Temptations has drawn criminal activity for years. Last year, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said it was called to the club 134 times.

The state of Texas filed a public nuisance lawsuit against the club after a May 28 shooting left one dead.

Crime at Temptations has also inspired county officials to adopt new regulations on operating hours for sexually oriented businesses, requiring them to close by 1 a.m. and close at 1:15 a.m.

Google lists Temptations as being permanently closed, and its owners could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on Twitter @tosibamowo.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.