Do you have to drive in the ice and snow? Here's how to stay safe

Don't spin your wheels. Tires have more traction when you're going slow and the tread can grip the ice. Accelerating to the point that your wheels spin decreases the effectiveness of the tread.

Got a tip? Email Mya Nicholson at mnicholson@kera.org.

Mya Nicholson reports for KERA's government accountability team. She studies broadcast journalism at the University of North Texas.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

