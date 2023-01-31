LIVE UPDATES: North Texas braces for at least another day of severe winter weather

A blanket of sleet and ice is covering much of North Texas following a wintry stream of precipitation that began Monday. Another band of icy rain and sleet is expected through Wednesday. The National Weather Service is advising residents to avoid travel because of dangerous road conditions.

School districts, businesses and government offices across the region have announced closures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here are more updates on how this storm is impacting North Texas:

Inclement weather shelters are filling up in Dallas as freezing rain and ice continues to shower the city — Jan. 31, 2:03 p.m.

The city of Dallas activated several weather shelters starting Monday, but they are nearly full. As the main shelters began reaching capacity, the city opened the Central Library as a shelter.

Christine Crossley, director of the office of homeless solutions, said her team is continuing to monitor the storm and adjust accordingly.

“When we reach capacity at the library we will look at what's next," Crossley said. "Right now I’m thinking we will be okay because as bad as this is, it isn’t really predicted to go for too many more days.”

The city is also distributing supplies to help people on the street stay warm.

— Nathan Collins, Dallas Accountability Reporter

Fort Worth Fire Department releases incident report from Monday's severe weather — Jan. 31, 1:41 p.m.

The Fort Worth Fire Department reported more than 140 car accidents throughout the city on Monday, along with four fires and six calls related to cold-weather exposure.

Craig Trojacek, the department's spokesperson, said the numbers for Tuesday are still coming in but so far firefighters are responding to fewer calls as residents stay off the roads.

Trojacek advised residents to plan ahead and take note of icy bridges, hills and low-lying areas.

"If you do have to travel, really put some thought into that to that route before you leave the house," Trojacek said. "Just slow and steady wins the race."

Trojacek also said residents should take precautions when using gas heaters and other gas-powered devices, including keeping their smoke detectors up to date.

— Pablo Arauz Peña, Breaking News Reporter