Photo Essay: The First Three Days Without Roe v. Wade

KERA | By Azul Sordo
Published June 29, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT
Dobbs Protest cropped.jpg
1 of 13  — Dobbs Protest cropped.jpg
Pro-choice protesters gathered outside Dallas City Hall June 24 after a Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights decision.
Azul Sordo
Freedom Sunday at Dallas First Baptist Church
2 of 13  — Freedom Sunday at Dallas First Baptist Church
Churchgoers bow their heads in prayer during the Freedom Sunday sermon at First Baptist Dallas June 26. The congregation celebrated both Independence Day and the Supreme Court's decision to oveturn Roe v. Wade.
Azul Sordo
Roe V. Wade Protest, Dallas
3 of 13  — Roe V. Wade Protest, Dallas
Gena Teran Flores and her three children— King, Divinity, and Zues— listen to speakers from the Afiya Center at Friday’s pro-choice protest in Dallas, Texas June 24. The importance of the Roe v. Wade decision lies in women's ability to decide if they're ready or not to have a child, Flores said.
Azul Sordo
RVW_Sordo_04.jpeg
4 of 13  — RVW_Sordo_04.jpeg
Churchgoers at First Baptist Dallas listen to the sermon delivered by Pastor Robert Jeffress, two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The decision was a direct result of former president Donald Trump’s presidency, said Jeffress.
Azul Sordo
Fort Worth Roe v. Wade Protest
5 of 13  — Fort Worth Roe v. Wade Protest
Protesters march through Downtown Fort Worth during a pro-choice rally June 25, one day after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Azul Sordo
RVW_Sordo_06.jpeg
6 of 13  — RVW_Sordo_06.jpeg
Churchgoers rise as performer Lee Greenwood sings “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” at First Baptist Dallas. Shortly afterwards, pastor Robert Jeffress delivered a sermon celebrating the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Azul Sordo
RVW_Sordo_07.jpeg
7 of 13  — RVW_Sordo_07.jpeg
Zoe Seymore, Olivia Castillo, and Maya Perez (left to right) of the Paschal Feminist Club — the organizer of the June 25 pro-choice protest in Fort Worth — sit on the steps of the Tarrant County Courthouse.
Azul Sordo
RVW_Sordo_08.jpeg
8 of 13  — RVW_Sordo_08.jpeg
Churchgoers wave American flags as performer Lee Greenwood sings “Proud to be an American” at First Baptist Dallas.
Azul Sordo
RVW_Sordo_09.jpeg
9 of 13  — RVW_Sordo_09.jpeg
Xochitl Miranda holds a mannequin that reads “keep laws off my body” at a pro-choice protest in Downtown Dallas, Texas on June 25.
Azul Sordo
RVW_Sordo_10.jpeg
10 of 13  — RVW_Sordo_10.jpeg
Water rises from the fountain outside of First Baptist Dallas as the Freedom Sunday service concludes June 26. Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress praised the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Azul Sordo
RVW_Sordo_11.jpeg
11 of 13  — RVW_Sordo_11.jpeg
Los Angeles-based filmmaker Pamela Torrance stands outside of the Tarrant County Courthouse, dressed in an outfit similar to what characters wore in the Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale", a series set in a totalitarian and theocratic state that subjugates women. Torrence is working on a documentary featuring anonymous stories of women’s abortion/reproductive experiences.
Azul Sordo
RVW_Sordo_12.jpeg
12 of 13  — RVW_Sordo_12.jpeg
Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress stands in the Worship Center of First Baptist Dallas after delivering his sermon praising the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade June 26. Jeffress is also a Fox News contributor with close ties to former President Donald Trump.
Azul Sordo
RVW_Sordo_13.jpeg
13 of 13  — RVW_Sordo_13.jpeg
Hundreds of pro-choice protesters gather outside of the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth, Texas to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade June 25.
Azul Sordo

The reactions of North Texans to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion rights decision, ranged from rage to jubilation. Pro-choice protesters took to the streets. Anti-abortion advocates and churchgoers celebrated as anti-abortion preachers praised the Supreme Court's decision. KERA News photographer Azul Sordo captured the moments.

Roe v. Wade abortion North Texas U.S. Supreme Court
Azul Sordo
See stories by Azul Sordo
