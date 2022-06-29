Photo Essay: The First Three Days Without Roe v. Wade
Pro-choice protesters gathered outside Dallas City Hall June 24 after a Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights decision.
Azul Sordo
Churchgoers bow their heads in prayer during the Freedom Sunday sermon at First Baptist Dallas June 26. The congregation celebrated both Independence Day and the Supreme Court's decision to oveturn Roe v. Wade.
Azul Sordo
Gena Teran Flores and her three children— King, Divinity, and Zues— listen to speakers from the Afiya Center at Friday’s pro-choice protest in Dallas, Texas June 24. The importance of the Roe v. Wade decision lies in women's ability to decide if they're ready or not to have a child, Flores said.
Azul Sordo
Churchgoers at First Baptist Dallas listen to the sermon delivered by Pastor Robert Jeffress, two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The decision was a direct result of former president Donald Trump’s presidency, said Jeffress.
Azul Sordo
Protesters march through Downtown Fort Worth during a pro-choice rally June 25, one day after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Azul Sordo
Churchgoers rise as performer Lee Greenwood sings “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” at First Baptist Dallas. Shortly afterwards, pastor Robert Jeffress delivered a sermon celebrating the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Azul Sordo
Zoe Seymore, Olivia Castillo, and Maya Perez (left to right) of the Paschal Feminist Club — the organizer of the June 25 pro-choice protest in Fort Worth — sit on the steps of the Tarrant County Courthouse.
Azul Sordo
Churchgoers wave American flags as performer Lee Greenwood sings “Proud to be an American” at First Baptist Dallas.
Azul Sordo
Xochitl Miranda holds a mannequin that reads “keep laws off my body” at a pro-choice protest in Downtown Dallas, Texas on June 25.
Azul Sordo
Water rises from the fountain outside of First Baptist Dallas as the Freedom Sunday service concludes June 26. Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress praised the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Azul Sordo
Los Angeles-based filmmaker Pamela Torrance stands outside of the Tarrant County Courthouse, dressed in an outfit similar to what characters wore in the Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale", a series set in a totalitarian and theocratic state that subjugates women. Torrence is working on a documentary featuring anonymous stories of women’s abortion/reproductive experiences.
Azul Sordo
Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress stands in the Worship Center of First Baptist Dallas after delivering his sermon praising the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade June 26. Jeffress is also a Fox News contributor with close ties to former President Donald Trump.
Azul Sordo
Hundreds of pro-choice protesters gather outside of the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth, Texas to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade June 25.
Azul Sordo