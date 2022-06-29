Photo Essay: The First Three Days Without Roe v. Wade

3 of 13 — Roe V. Wade Protest, Dallas

Gena Teran Flores and her three children— King, Divinity, and Zues— listen to speakers from the Afiya Center at Friday’s pro-choice protest in Dallas, Texas June 24. The importance of the Roe v. Wade decision lies in women's ability to decide if they're ready or not to have a child, Flores said.

Azul Sordo