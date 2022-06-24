© 2022 KERA News
North Texans take to social media to react to decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

KERA | By Domini Davis
Published June 24, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT
APTOPIX Supreme Court Abortion
Gemunu Amarasinghe
/
AP
Anti-abortion protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday on a case that effectively will overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights, banning abortions in Texas. The ruling is spurring reaction on both sides from on social media. Here is a snapshot of what North Texans were saying after the ruling was announced just after 9 a.m. CT.

The story will be updated throughout the day.

News KERA NewsRoe v. WadeabortionSocial Media
