North Texans take to social media to react to decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday on a case that effectively will overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights, banning abortions in Texas. The ruling is spurring reaction on both sides from on social media. Here is a snapshot of what North Texans were saying after the ruling was announced just after 9 a.m. CT.
We are learning in real time the potential impact of how a post-Roe ban will affect abortion access in Texas if the Dobbs decision overturns Roe v. Wade. This ruling is devastating for our communities. 🧵— Texas Equal Access Fund (@TEAFund) June 24, 2022
"Honestly this is a dream come true for me, for South Texas," @MayraFlores2022 says on Fox. "In South Texas, we’re pro-life, somos pro-vida, so this was a big win for us and South Texas, but also for our country." #TX34— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) June 24, 2022
BREAKING: The US Supreme Court just turned its back on the fundamental right to abortion care.— Whole Woman's Health (@WholeWomans) June 24, 2022
This is not the reality we should be facing in 21st century America. We are heartbroken for all of our patients, friends, neighbors, and staff who are facing insurmountable barriers.
Now that Roe is overturned — returning to this story w/ @shoeleatherkate on what LGBTQ+ legal experts say on potential civil rights domino effect https://t.co/7aqflZFqm3— Orion Rummler (@i_oriion) June 24, 2022
Today is a dark day for our country and our state.— Chris Turner (@ChrisGTurner) June 24, 2022
See my statement on the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: https://t.co/yZUPlD5gHI #txlege pic.twitter.com/HASeSv2wV4
BREAKING: The Supreme Court correctly overturns Roe v. Wade & reinstates the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 24, 2022
Texas is a pro-life state.
We will ALWAYS fight to save every child from the ravages of abortion. pic.twitter.com/fN1XVmbWnZ
BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in today’s Dobbs decision, bringing an end to the ‘right’ to abortion. Today I am closing all my offices as a memorial to the millions of lives lost due to abortion.https://t.co/RSVNj6A2w5— Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) June 24, 2022
I will always fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future. pic.twitter.com/w7N9ndQ94V— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 24, 2022
Inbox: @TexasGOP issued a statement via Chairman @MattRinaldiTX on the overturning of #RoeVsWade. pic.twitter.com/nwjPnWxLvi— Hayden Sparks (@HaydenJSparks) June 24, 2022
Government takeover of our bodies.#Dobbs #RoeVWade— Gina Hinojosa (@GinaForAustin) June 24, 2022
@SCOTUSblog overturned Roe v Wade fulfilling a promise from Donald Trump that his judges would overturn 50 years of precedent soon after being installed. This will lead to near total ban in half the states. Elections have consequences. #VOTE https://t.co/kbRCaNn1lP— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) June 24, 2022
In 30 days, the only way a woman in Texas will be able to legally obtain an abortion in this state is if she is near death.— Ashley Lopez (@AshLopezRadio) June 24, 2022
The same will be true in about a dozen other states in this country.
Post Roe life is here.
When you think being pregnant in Texas couldn't be any more frightening.— Jessica Moseley (@jessmoseley) June 24, 2022
Time to call my obgyn to see if there is ambiguity of care if something were to go terribly wrong during delivery... https://t.co/H1bA5MYdFW
The story will be updated throughout the day.