Supreme Court decision overturns Roe v. Wade, effectively banning abortions in Texas

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled today on a case that effectively would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights, banning abortions in Texas. This goes into effect in the state in the next 30 days.

The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, discusses if Mississippi could ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A leaked brief in May signaled most justices were in favor of Mississippi’s ban, and shifting the power to legislate abortions back to individual states. The finalized ruling discusses that Roe v. Wade should be overruled, and recommends turning the power to weigh abortion arguments "to the people and their elected representatives."

Texas is one of 26 states that has laws in place if Roe v. Wade is overturned that would ban abortions, according to a study by the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research organization on reproductive health. Surrounding states Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana also have near-total bans in place if Roe is overturned.

Texas already banned abortions around six weeks back in September 2021 when SB 8 went into effect, which also allowed private citizens to sue anyone helping a person access abortion care. Thousands of Texans went out of state to get abortions since then, with clinicians in Texas helping to connect patients with services. The Supreme Court decision with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization means all Texans seeking abortions will have to travel hundreds of miles to neighboring states like New Mexico.

Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton issued statements praising the decision.

"Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life," Gov. Abbott wrote.

"Today, the question of abortion returns to the states," Attorney General Paxton wrote. "And in Texas, that question has already been answered: abortion is illegal here."

Whole Woman's Health, which provides abortion services and has health locations in Fort Worth and McKinney, said this will not stop the organization's advocacy for patients.

"We are here. We are not going away. Ever," said President and CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller in a statement. "We will do everything we can to help obtain safe, timely, affordable care for those whose rights and access to safe and legal abortion services have been cruelly and unjustly revoked."

The story will be updated throughout the day.



