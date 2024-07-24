First human cases of West Nile Virus reported in Dallas County

A Dallas man is the city’s first human case of the West Nile Virus of the season.

Dallas County Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported the unidentified resident in the 75230 zip code was diagnosed with West Nile Non-Neuroinvasive Disease.

The Garland Public Health Department also reported two human cases of the disease – one in a resident, and the other in an international traveler who contracted it abroad. DCHHS said both people have recovered.

The announcement comes two months after the county first detected the virus in mosquito samples taken from Cedar Hill. Since then, mosquitos found in more than 200 pools across the county have tested positive for West Nile.

“Mosquito activity and the number of positive mosquito pools have been significantly higher than in previous years,” DCHSS Director Philip Huang said in a statement. “It’s crucial for residents to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”

Tarrant and Denton counties have each reported one human case of West Nile.

The virus spreads through the bites of infected mosquitos. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 80% of people infected with West Nile don’t develop symptoms, which can include headache, fever, body aches, gastrointestinal issues and fatigue.

DCHHS recommends people use insect repellent, clear out standing water around homes and buildings and wear long, loose-fitting clothing outside to help prevent mosquito bites.

