Tarrant County reports first human case of West Nile virus this year. Here’s how to stay healthy

Tarrant County Public Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus of the 2024 season, prompting local health experts to urge residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

The individual contracted the most serious neuroinvasive form of the disease, which can be deadly. Additional information about the person was not released to protect their identity, according to the public health department’s July 13 announcement.

Click here to see Tarrant County Public Health’s map that shows which mosquito traps have tested positive, negative or both for West Nile virus across the county.



The human case comes nearly two months after Tarrant County Public Health confirmed the first West Nile-positive mosquito sample of the season.

For the 2023 season, the public health department reported 12 human cases of West Nile virus. The season typically runs from April through mid-November.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. Mosquitos transmit the virus to humans after feeding on infected birds.

Symptoms for the neuroinvasive form of West Nile include convulsions, coma, disorientation, muscle weakness, neck stiffness, paralysis, stupor and tremors.

In roughly 1% of cases, the virus can cause severe disease, Dr. Anupama Chennupati, infectious diseases expert at Medical City Fort Worth, previously told the Report. Recovery from severe illness may take several weeks or months.

About 1 in 5 people who are infected will develop symptoms of the mild form of the disease, also known as West Nile fever. Symptoms for the mild form include fatigue, fever, joint and muscle aches, headaches and nausea. People typically recover on their own, but symptoms may last for several weeks, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

Those who are immunocompromised or elderly are more at risk, Nina Dacko, who formerly worked with Tarrant County Public Health, previously told the Report.

If you think you or a family member might have West Nile virus, contact your health care provider. Treatment can be as simple as over-the-counter pain medication or, if you’re seriously sick, hospitalization. No vaccines exist for West Nile virus.

Tarrant County Public Health encourages residents to look in their yard and empty anything that has standing water where mosquitoes can breed. Mosquitoes may develop in water that is stagnant for more than three or four days.

Spraying insect repellent with the ingredient DEET, picaridin or certain fragrances such as lemon eucalyptus will help keep mosquitoes away, said Dr. Carol Nwelue, medical director of hospital medicine at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth.

“It’s about that time for fun in the sun, but we just want to make sure that we’re doing so safely,” Nwelue previously told the Report.

The public health department also recommends people dress in pants and long sleeves outdoors, if possible. To avoid mosquito bites, stay indoors during dusk and dawn.

Nwelue emphasized an easy way for residents to remember West Nile prevention tips: the four D’s — dusk/dawn, dress, drain and DEET.

David Moreno is the health reporter for the Fort Worth Report.

