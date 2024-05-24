Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus in Dallas County

Dallas County Health & Human Services reported mosquito samples taken from Cedar Hill tested positive for West Nile virus.

The samples were collected from the 75104 zip code.

Mosquito abatement teams completed ground spraying Thursday night in the impacted areas and scheduled another round Friday night between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. based on weather conditions. The county advises residents to stay indoors during scheduled spraying hours.

This is the first report of West Nile in the county this year.

“We’re in the early stages of the mosquito season in Dallas County, and residents should consider taking precautions when spending time outdoors,” DCHHS Director Philip Huang said in a news release.

Huang and DCHHS encourage residents in the affected areas to follow the 4 D’s when outdoors to prevent mosquito bites that cause West Nile Virus.

DEET: Use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents.



DRESS: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing.



DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs. Standing water can be treated with larvicides.



DUSK to DAWN: Limit your time outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

In 2023, two Dallas County residents died from West Nile virus, and a total of 20 people were infected.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

