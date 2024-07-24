Denton County reports first human case of West Nile virus

Denton County has identified its first human case of West Nile virus this year, according to a news release.

A Sanger resident has been diagnosed with the neuroinvasive form of the disease. To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be released to the public, the release states.

“We’re seeing more positive mosquito traps in the last few weeks indicating increasing risk for contracting West Nile Virus, just as we’ve seen in our first human case of the summer,” Juan Rodriguez, Denton County Public Health’s assistant director and chief epidemiologist, said in the release.

“We ask community members to take preventive actions to lower their risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize the risk of contracting West Nile:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flower pots and clogged rain gutters.

Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered insect repellent.

Check for ingredients like DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil.

Denton County reported that five mosquito traps have tested positive for West Nile virus in unincorporated areas around the county and will conduct fogging Tuesday night through Monday.

County residents can find more information on the DCPH website.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

