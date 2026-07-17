Sanctions dismissed against former judge, Dallas County District Attorney-elect Amber Givens

A special court on Thursday dismissed all judicial sanctions against former Dallas County judge Amber Givens, who is set to become the county’s next district attorney.

In a six-page opinion, Texas’ Special Court of Review ruled evidence didn’t support the allegation that Givens — then judge of Dallas County’s 282nd District Court — allowed her court coordinator to conduct a virtual hearing in her place in 2021.

Nor did the evidence support allegations that Givens intentionally put a man in jail and revoked another’s bond after she recused herself from their cases, the court ruled.

The court also dismissed allegations Givens mistreated attorneys who practiced in her court or showed prejudice toward members of the Dallas County Defense Lawyers Association, which filed a complaint against her to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The commission, responsible for disciplining state judges, issued a public reprimand and admonition against Givens over those incidents last year. Givens then appealed the ruling to the special court.

While testimony and other evidence showed Givens was “certainly a polarizing individual,” the court wrote, the Dallas County district clerk’s software was flawed and made it hard for a judge to know if a motion to recuse had been filed or granted. The evidence also showed trial courts faced many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There were a number of inconsistencies in the testimony regarding specific incidents that are understandable after such a passage of time,” the opinion reads. “However, when taken as a whole, the evidence before this Special Court of Review does not prove the violations alleged against Judge Amber Givens by a preponderance of the evidence.”

The Special Court of Review is comprised of three intermediate state appellate court justices chosen by the Texas Supreme Court chief justice to review discipline issued by the commission.

KERA News reached out to Givens, Givens’ attorney and the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for comment and will update this story with any responses.

This is a developing story and will be updated.