Amber Givens makes first remarks since upset Dallas County DA victory, says focus is on community

Amber Givens made her first comments since her upset primary victory over incumbent District Attorney John Creuzot this week, saying Thursday she wants her tenure in the DA's office to be focused on a community-centered approach to justice.

Givens, who according to unofficial results won about 53% of the vote despite a massive fundraising advantage for Creuzot, said the outcome showed voters wanted a justice system driven by the community rather than political power.

"The people of Dallas County spoke louder than money, louder than endorsements and louder than any political machine," Givens said during a press conference Thursday. "Justice in Dallas County is not for sale. Justice belongs to the people."

Givens, a former district judge, resigned from the bench on the 282nd District Court in December to challenge Creuzot, who was seeking a third term.

Creuzot conceded the race Wednesday after the results became clear and congratulated Givens on her victory.

"While the outcome was not what we had hoped for, I am proud of the work my team accomplished and the important conversations we advanced about justice, accountability and public safety in Dallas County," Creuzot said.

No Republican filed for the seat, making Givens the outright winner for the position taking office in January.

Despite the competitive primary campaign, Givens said she plans to work with residents and supporters of both she and her opponent as she prepares to take office.

"My commitment is simple," she said. "I will fight every day for the people of Dallas County. For victims who deserve answers, for those accused who deserve the fair and equal application of the law, and for communities that deserve safety."

Givens said the DA's office should focus on justice for all, including traditionally underserved areas of Dallas.

"The district attorney's office must be a place that speaks for all victims, whether they live in North Dallas, South Dallas, Oak Cliff, Pleasant Grove, or anywhere in between," she said. "And it must also ensure that every person that is accused of a crime is treated fairly and equally under the law. Justice cannot depend on how much money someone can afford to spend for an attorney. Justice must depend on truth and the evidence."

To that end, Givens said she'd push to establish community justice councils that bring together residents and community leaders, along with law enforcement and other stakeholders in the criminal justice system.

She said she'll also work with the Dallas County Commissioner's Court to establish a prosecutorial intake division that allows police and other law enforcement officers to work directly with prosecutors at the early stages of a case.

Givens' campaign unfolded as she faced scrutiny over disciplinary action by the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct, which issued sanctions against her last year. Givens is appealing the sanctions, and a special three-judge court reviewing the case has not yet issued a decision. She has denied any wrongdoing.

The presumptive DA-elect acknowledged that she faced controversy in recent years, saying she ultimately came out stronger in the end.

"Over the past several years, I've been tested in ways I could have never imagined, but those tests did something far greater than challenge me," Givens said. "They sharpened my purpose. And today, I stand here not bitter, not discouraged, but grateful. Grateful for the journey, grateful for the lessons, and grateful for people of Dallas County."

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

