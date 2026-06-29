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Fort Worth approves funds for Aaron Dean's legal defense in Atatiana Jefferson's family lawsuit

KERA | By Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Published June 29, 2026 at 4:06 PM CDT
Aaron Dean arrives to the 396th District Court in Fort Worth on Monday, December 5, 2022, for the first day of his trial in the killing of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, is accused of fatally shooting Jefferson in 2019.
Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com
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Pool/Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Aaron Dean will receive additional funds for his civil battle relating to the death of Atatiana Jefferson after a city council vote June 23. Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, was found guilty of manslaughter after fatally shooting Jefferson in 2019.

The Fort Worth City Council voted to increase the amount the city can pay an attorney representing former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in the ongoing federal civil lawsuit over the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson.

Council members approved June 23 raising the maximum payment to attorney Kenneth E. East from $100,000 to $200,000.

City leaders say the increase is needed because the litigation is expected to continue through appeals and legal costs have already exceeded the original authorization.

Under Texas law, cities are required to provide legal representation to police officers sued over actions taken within the scope of their official duties if the officer requests counsel.

Because the city's legal interests differ from Dean's, Fort Worth hired outside attorney Kenneth E. East to represent him in the case.

Dean was convicted of manslaughter in 2022 and sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson while responding to a welfare check at her home in October 2019.

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The federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Jefferson's estate remains active after a federal appeals court allowed the excessive force claim to move forward.

A judge extended the pretrial motion deadline to October and the discovery deadline until August following a request from both sides.

The council's vote only authorizes additional attorney fees for Dean's civil defense and does not affect the outcome of the lawsuit.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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Government North Texas Fort WorthFort Worth City CouncilFort Worth Police DepartmentAaron DeanAtatiana JeffersonU.S. Justice DepartmentNews StoryKERA NewsTarrant County
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela joins KERA News from El Paso, Texas where he graduated as a first-generation immigrant from the University of Texas at El Paso. Prior to joining KERA, Emmanuel worked at KFOX/KDBC El Paso, El Paso Matters and KERA News as an intern. Outside of work, Emmanuel enjoys collecting physical media like movies, music and comics.
See stories by Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
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