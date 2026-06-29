Fort Worth approves funds for Aaron Dean's legal defense in Atatiana Jefferson's family lawsuit

The Fort Worth City Council voted to increase the amount the city can pay an attorney representing former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in the ongoing federal civil lawsuit over the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson.

Council members approved June 23 raising the maximum payment to attorney Kenneth E. East from $100,000 to $200,000.

City leaders say the increase is needed because the litigation is expected to continue through appeals and legal costs have already exceeded the original authorization.

Under Texas law , cities are required to provide legal representation to police officers sued over actions taken within the scope of their official duties if the officer requests counsel.

Because the city's legal interests differ from Dean's, Fort Worth hired outside attorney Kenneth E. East to represent him in the case.

Dean was convicted of manslaughter in 2022 and sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson while responding to a welfare check at her home in October 2019.

The federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Jefferson's estate remains active after a federal appeals court allowed the excessive force claim to move forward.

A judge extended the pretrial motion deadline to October and the discovery deadline until August following a request from both sides.

The council's vote only authorizes additional attorney fees for Dean's civil defense and does not affect the outcome of the lawsuit.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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