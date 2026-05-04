Dallas asked for concepts for City Hall — and got 418 responses

Dallas has received 418 responses for City Hall and nearby city-owned property concepts. This was part of an open call for concepts that began April 6 and closed on Sunday.

Assistant City Manager Robin Bentley said in a memo that staff were working "expeditiously" to release the responses to the City Council and to open records requestors. She said the deadline respond to the requests was by May 14, but the city has a goal to release the information as soon as the responses have been reviewed and any legally protected personal information redacted.

The Economic Development Committee is set to hear an update on the process on Monday.

The call for concepts was in response to the City Council directing City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert to pursue options to redevelop the City Hall site earlier this year. Council members also asked staff to look into repair costs for City Hall.

Respondents were asked to address the following considerations in their proposals:



Economic impact

Adaptive reuse and redevelopment

Alignment with the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

Community impact

Connectivity

Financial logistics

The concepts did not have to include detailed engineering and would not be compensated by the city.

Tolbert said in a memo on Friday that staff are also working to address repair and replacement costs for City Hall and City Hall Plaza over a 10-year period.

She said staff has engaged two firms that will review existing facility assessments and conduct site visits.

Staff plan to present two phase briefings for City Council in mid- and late May.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .