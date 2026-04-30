Oak Cliff's El Ranchito designated historical landmark by the city of Dallas

El Ranchito restaurant in Oak Cliff is now a historical landmark, a move that protects a decades-old building many residents already see as part of the neighborhood’s identity.

Dallas City Council approved the designation for the Jefferson Boulevard property, recognizing both its architecture and its long history as a gathering place in Oak Cliff.

“Everybody is very proud,” said owner Laura Sanchez said. “It makes me feel good that I'm not the only one thinking that it was a good decision.”

The building opened in 1947 as Red Bryan’s Smokehouse. Dallas architect Charles Stevens Dilbeck designed it in a Texas Ranch style, with limestone walls, a red tile roof and a bell tower. Inside, it still has original features like timber columns, vaulted ceilings and a barbecue pit.

The Sanchez family has run El Ranchito there since 1983. Sanchez said she didn’t immediately agree to pursue landmark status when preservation advocates first approached her, but after learning about the building’s history, she changed her mind.

“It’s such an honor,” she said. “It's such a strong, sturdy building.”

She said the goal is to keep the building intact for future generations, including her grandchildren, while continuing to update the interior as needed.

Zara Amaechi / KERA The building that houses El Ranchito on Jefferson Boulevard is now a historical landmark. The structure was designed by Charles Stephen Dillbeck and dates back to 1947.

The designation process took about two years and required multiple levels of review. District 1 Councilmember Chad West said that’s typical.

“It’s not an easy one,” West said. “It's one of the harder things to do in the city when you add in all of the various kind of procedures you've got to follow.”

West said the effort matters in a part of Dallas where preservation doesn’t always happen.

“When we have an opportunity to save a building that is meaningful to a lot of people, we need to take advantage of it,” he said.

He said the restaurant's part of everyday life in Oak Cliff, including his own, noting it’s his parents' favorite restaurant to go when visiting.

“Thousands of people go there every week for birthdays, quinceañeras, proms and anniversaries,” West said. “It is really one of the core locations for celebrations and family get-togethers in North Oak Cliff.”

Sanchez said she saw that firsthand after the city’s vote. Once word spread, she said, reservations quickly filled up. The timing — just ahead of Cinco de Mayo — adds to that sense of pride across Oak Cliff.

For Sanchez, the designation doesn’t change the day-to-day work of running the restaurant. But she said it does reinforce what the place already means to the community.

“We’re open to everyone,” she said. “For the Hispanic community it's an honor to have that place that they have gone [to] for 43 years to celebrate that we have fiestas, cabrito and mariachi.”