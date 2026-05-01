UNT Dallas announces free tuition for eligible Texas students

The University of North Texas at Dallas announced today that eligible students can receive free tuition beginning this fall.

The Trailblazer Tuition Trust will cover full tuition and mandatory fees for up to four years for students whose families earn $100,000 or less. Eligible students include graduating Texas high school seniors who enroll at UNT Dallas for their first bachelor’s degree. They must also be eligible for Pell Grants and Priority Texas Grant funding.

UNT Dallas President Warren von Eschenbach said the school is committed to “providing access to those for whom higher education historically has been out of reach."

“UNT Dallas seeks to be the leading regional university in southern Dallas, Ellis County and beyond,” von Eschenbach said during his investiture Friday.

Students must be admitted to UNT Dallas and have a valid FAFSA on file by June 1. No separate application is required for the program.

UNT Dallas is the latest school to address college affordability.

Earlier this year UNT announced free tuition for qualifying first-time freshmen, and last fall Texas Christian University launched a tuition program for students whose families earn $70,000 or less.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .