'Long time coming': South Dallas Community Park gets green light to start development

Development on the long-awaited Community Park in South Dallas can officially start.

The Dallas City Council authorized City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert ​​​and the Park and Recreation Board to execute a development agreement with nonprofit Fair Park First for the design, fundraising, and construction of the park on Wednesday.

The idea for the park — which will replace 18-acres of parking lot space in Fair Park — has been in the works for at least ten years.

For South Dallas residents like Diane Ragsdale, the Community Park represents an investment in their quality of life.

"Parks are more than green spaces," Ragsdale said. "Parks support the physical health, mental well-being, clean air, heat mitigation, and safe spaces for children and families."

She added that the surrounding neighborhoods around Fair Park face serious public health issues, like higher temperatures, and parks help with heat mitigation.

The Community Park is estimated to cost $40 million. There has been $33 million raised for the project, with around $13 million from the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Grant.

Council Member Adam Bazaldua previously said the city manager has until March 10 to sign the development agreement or risk losing the grant money.

State Rep. Venton Jones spoke during Wednesday's meeting. He said from the state's perspective, following through with the park was about fiscal accountability and did not want taxpayer dollars to go to waste.

"Beyond balance sheets, this about quality of life for South Dallas," Jones said. "It's about equity, it's about safe outdoor spaces, it's about environmental improvement."

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas), who is running for the Senate, has also supported the Community Park and previously told the council that the park would provide equitable access to green space and recreation in South Dallas.

Park and Recreation Board President Arun Agarwal said in an email that he was happy next steps have been taken on the long promised park.

"I am thankful for work [the] park board did to raise awareness and caution which helped put controls on governance and oversight, which we owe to citizens of Dallas," Agarwal said in the email. "I hope this now becomes a norm for awarding contracts for [the] city."

Work on the Community Park was paused due to the Park and Recreation Board waiting for task force recommendations on whether or not Fair Park First should oversee the project.

That's because an independent audit in 2024 found that Fair Park First — which managed the park on behalf of the City of Dallas — had $5.7 million in misallocated restricted donor funds overseen by its former partner Oak View Group.

Fair Park First ended its contract with OVG last year. The city of Dallas took over Fair Park operations in September, which left the park board to unravel any financial irregularities.

Agarwal previously told KERA that the board was still committed to the park but did not want to repeat mistakes.

"There's already a trust deficit with the community," he told KERA. "I think that would be just undone if we do it wrong again."

Despite the pause, Dallas City Council brought the plans to the Parks, Trails, and Environment committee this week. Agarwal previously told KERA it was short circuiting the process.

Although the city council and the park board have not agreed on every step of the process, Bazaldua said both entities have the same shared interest to see the city thrive.

"I can't be upset, and I never will be," Bazaldua said. "We are meant to hold each other accountable. That is what strong legislative bodies do. Sometimes that accountability can feel uncomfortable, but it strengthens outcomes."

Fair Park opened in 1886 with about 80 acres. Now it encompasses 277 acres with much of that acreage dedicated to parking on land that used to belong to minority and low-income residents.

For South Dallas residents and the community's council members, it is a full circle moment.

Council Member Maxie Johnson referenced the song "A Change Is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke when he said the park was a "long time coming".

He said his slogan for District 4 is to build community with the community, and he told Bazaldua that that is what he did with the Community Park.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .