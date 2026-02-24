Repair costs for Dallas City Hall could now cost up to $1B, new report estimates

Repair costs for Dallas City Hall are now estimated to be up to $1 billion — but some council members are skeptical on the accuracy of that latest figure.

City Hall costs have fluctuated within four months, initially ranging from $152 million to more than $300 million.

A new report, presented during Monday's Finance Committee meeting, says a full update to stay in the building for 20 years would range from $906 million to $1.14 billion. That report was conducted by the Dallas Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and engineering consultant AECOM.

Facility condition assessment repairs are estimated to be $329M. However, the study found asbestos containing materials throughout the building, which would require the building to be unoccupied during renovations.

The Committee on Finance is made up of seven city council members, but all 14 council members were present at Monday's meeting.

Some council members, like Adam Bazaldua, were skeptical on the study results. Ahead of the meeting, Bazaldua said in a statement that the report read like a "justification memo" and not a neutral assessment.

"Before we even consider abandoning City Hall, we should demand a truly apples-to-apples 20-year financial comparison, refined cost estimates and an independent third-party validation," Bazaldua said in the statement.

He also alleged that there were conflicts of interest in the study.

Dallas EDC CEO Linda McMahon said no one from the city or any outside parties attempted to influence the study results.

"I feel very confident that this team is highly respected," McMahon said. "It would be very difficult for me to think that anyone would find a different conclusion with the information that we've been able to assemble."

Council Member Kathy Stewart, who is on the Finance Committee, said it was not just about a facility, but about the city's fiscal responsibility.

"It can't be a decision based on emotion and sentiment," she said. "This is now an economic decision based on sound financial analysis."

Residents along with architects, preservationists, and other groups have rallied behind a push to "Save Dallas City Hall" for months.

Some supporters came to Monday's meeting wearing "Save Dallas City Hall" buttons. Others, like Dallas resident Noah Dowl, wore buttons that said "Connect the Core".

Dowl said he and the other groups came in direct response to the new estimated repair costs. He said the city potentially spending a billion dollars on the current city hall was "fiscally irresponsible."

"It's just not a good use of funds for the city to not change at all," Dowl said. "So if we talk about how tight our spending is all the time, just to say, 'Hey, I'm going to spend a billion here', it's not a good idea."

Others want the building — designed by renowned Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei — to be preserved because of its historical significance.

The $1.14 billion price tag includes:



Facility conditions assessment repairs: $329M

Interiors: $54M-$107M

Furniture, fixtures, and equipment: $20M-$45M

Technology: $15M-$31M

ADA Compliance: $33M

Soft costs and moving: $20M

Project cost and change contingency: $23M-$28M

5-year lease: $100M-$112M

5-year lease fit-out: $13M-$73M

20-year interest expense: $229M-$360M

