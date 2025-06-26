Dallas to review diversity, equity, inclusion programs to comply with executive orders

The city of Dallas will review its municipal programs to ensure they align with President Donald Trump's executive orders targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Dallas City Council unanimously authorized City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert to ensure compliance with federal directives on Wednesday.

Council member Adam Bazaldua added an amendment requesting Tolbert to brief the city council no later than Aug. 20.

Trump's executive order does not require municipalities to terminate programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, but keeping the programs could impact whether cities receive federal grants.

That could result in the loss of millions for cities like Dallas.

Dallas has received an average of $305.2 million in annual grants from the federal government over the last three years.

Dallas is not the only North Texas city faced with reviewing its programs.

The Fort Worth City Council delayed a vote to end its diversity and inclusion department on Tuesday, pushing the decision back until Aug. 5 unless a special council meeting is called.

Fort Worth could lose $277.1 million in federal dollars if they approve a resolution to suspend the department and other initiatives, according to the Fort Worth Report.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

