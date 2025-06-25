Dallas accepts $1.6M donation from QuikTrip for police training

The Dallas Police Department received a donation valued at around $1.6 million dollars for its reality-based training village from the QuikTrip Corporation.

The donation was accepted by the city council during Wednesday's meeting as part of the consent agenda, which is used to approve multiple agenda items together in one vote.

QuikTrip donated structures for the training village at the Dallas Police Basic Academy valued at $1.03 million along with a cash donation of $631,375 for the Police Gifts and Donation Fund.

But council member Cara Mendelsohn said the donation almost didn't happen because the city allegedly made the process difficult.

Mendelsohn met with QuikTrip representatives in February and said they were frustrated and considering pulling the donation back.

She asked City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert​​​ to investigate what happened with the donation process.

The donation is part of a partnership that reflects QuikTrip’s broader commitment to public safety and community investment, Aisha Jefferson, QuikTrip corporate communications manager, said in a statement. She said the company invests 5% of its net profits into communities where its employees live and work.

"We believe that well-equipped, well-trained public safety professionals are essential to safe and strong communities, and we’re honored to help ensure the Dallas Police Academy has the tools it needs to prepare the best of the best," Jefferson said in the statement.

Mendelsohn said she was thankful for the donation.

"I just have to say thank you to them for recognizing the challenges we have at convenience stores, the need for our police officers to be well-trained for anything that could happen there, and for putting their money where their issues are to help solve them for our community," Mendelsohn said.

She added that the donation was a call to actions for others who need public safety help.

Council member Kathy Stewart seconded Mendelsohn's concerns about the donation process difficulties.

"But mostly we're deeply, deeply grateful for the gift," Stewart said. "It will make a huge difference in training our new recruits."

The donation was adopted unanimously as part of the consent agenda.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

