Dallas ends contract with Fair Park managers, will take over operations

The city of Dallas has ended its contract with the nonprofit and subcontractor that have overseen programming, operations and maintenance of Fair Park since 2019.

The termination of the agreement is effective in 90 days.

Fair Park First and its subcontractor, Oak View Group , had been under scrutiny by city officials after an independent audit revealed last fall that over $5 million of restricted donor funds were misallocated for park operations. All parties had been in meditation and did not find a resolution.

Dallas Park Board President Arun Agarwal called the move to terminate the contract a “total reset.”

“Pretty much what we have done is undo a bad contract to bring the glory to Fair Park it deserves,” Agarwal said.

He said the city will take over park operations in the meantime and determine how to create a new nonprofit to take care of the community park and deals with donors and partners.

“I think our objective is that [the] donor community is fully informed and kept in the loop because they have been so kind to Fair Park and we don't want to betray their trust,” Agarwal said.

Fair Park First President Veletta Forsythe-Lill said it’s not the end of the nonprofit, which she said will move into a conservancy model. She said they plan to use the 90-day period to “execute a memorandum of understanding.” with the city.

“This was an experiment. It did not work out perfectly, but we all have learned from this experience,” she said. “The ultimate goal for Fair Park First, or the city of Dallas, is a revitalized, sustainable Fair Park.”

She said the nonprofit will continue to do the things they’ve already been doing such as community engagement, programming and completing the design and construction of the community park within Fair Park.

In a text to KERA, Agarwal said the city has “not confirmed” the future of its relationship with Fair Park First, and that any decisions would need approval from the park board.

KERA has reached out to Oak View Group and will update the story with any response.

In a statement, City Council member Adam Bazaldua, whose district includes Fair Park, said he was supportive of the move.

“We must track the impact when decisions are made, and when mistakes are made, we must of course correct ,” Bazaldua said.

“This decision is designed to put us back on course in revitalizing Fair Park and ensuring its future."

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .