Casino-backed Texas reps leave anti-gambling amendment out of rezoning bill, prompting criticism

Two nearly identical bills in the Texas Legislature would make it harder for people to successfully protest a zoning change in their city or town.

But the two bills have a key difference. While the Senate version includes an amendment to keep the current, lower standard for any form of gambling or sports wagering, the House version leaves that out — making it easier to potentially rezone an area to build a casino.

And many of the supporters of that measure, House Bill 24, have something in common: they've received thousands in campaign contributions from the Texas Sands PAC, a group connected to the casino and resort company Las Vegas Sands Corp.

It comes months after Las Vegas Sands proposed rezoning a mixed-use development in Irving that would have included casino gaming in its destination resort, pending legalization in Texas.

Senate Bill 844 was filed on Jan. 17 by Senator Bryan Hughes, and HB 24 was filed on March 4 by Rep. Angelia Orr. Both bills would change the protest threshold to 60% of property owners within 200 feet of the adjacent proposed rezoning.

Currently it takes 20% of property owners to protest a rezoning adjacent to their land, which would then require a three-fourths super majority vote of the city council to approve the change.

Orr previously told KERA News corporate entities were not consulted in the drafting of the bill, nor was it intended to help them. However, during a House Chamber session on May 6, North Texas Rep. Andy Hopper said Orr could have included the amendment, which was passed unanimously by the Senate, but chose not to.

Hopper added that he brought an amendment with the Senate bill’s exact wording, but that Rep. Charlie Geren brought a point of order against it.

“I'm not against development, I’m not against rezoning, I’m not against reducing regulation,” Hopper said. “What I am against is allowing Las Vegas Sands and the casino lobby to control this Texas House.”

Las Vegas Sands, which did not return requests for comment, sought out a rezoning amendment to allow for a high-intensity mixed use development in Irving earlier this year. It would have included a destination resort with a casino gaming element, pending statewide legalization of casino gaming.

Las Vegas Sands took out the casino gaming element in its rezoning request after strong community pushback.

The University of Dallas, which owns land in the Planned Unit Development, was among those in opposition.

Although casino gaming was nixed from the plans, some Irving residents are concerned Sands will come back later and try again. Changes to the protest threshold could make those efforts easier.

None of the lawmakers backed by the Texas Sands PAC responded to KERA's emails requesting comment in recent weeks. But on the House floor, Orr maintained the bill was designed to increase housing in communities.

When asked why she did not make the bill only about housing, Orr said she trusts that cities will “thoroughly examine” any development that wants to come in.

“The protest process remains,” Orr said. “If there's a problem, there is still a process, and public hearing, and public notice required.”

