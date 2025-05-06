Families for Irving candidate endorsed by former opponent in runoff election

Families for Irving candidate Sergio Porres has received the endorsement of his former Place 2 opponent Vicky Oduk ahead of the June 7 runoff election.

Oduk announced her endorsement Monday in a joint video message with Porres.

"We were running on the same agenda, the same priorities, and I would like to support you and see you achieve your dream, your vision about this race which, I believe, is also people-driven," Oduk told Porres in the video.

Place 2 is a citywide seat in Irving, meaning all Irving voters can participate in that election.

Oduk had just shy of 600 votes cast for her, making up 5% of the total votes cast for Place 2. Porres had 45% and fellow Place 2 opponent David Pfaff had 47% of the total votes, according to unofficial election results.

Porres, who stood next to Oduk in the video, thanked her and called her the "bravest" of all Place 2 candidates.

"I'm looking forward to bringing together the people of Irving in crafting a new vision where the people are represented in everything that we do in City Hall," he said.

Porres will face Pfaff in the June runoff after neither candidate secured a majority of votes in Saturday's election.

Pfaff is a born and raised Irving resident. His campaign priorities include public safety, improving infrastructure, and supporting businesses and job growth. Pfaff did not have a comment regarding Oduk's endorsement.

Porres is backed by the local Families for Irving political action committee, a group whose principles include school choice, single-family housing, and "traditional family values."

He has also been vocal about his opposition to casino gaming in Irving following Las Vegas Sands' proposal for a destination resort earlier this year.

