© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Families for Irving candidate endorsed by former opponent in runoff election

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published May 6, 2025 at 2:58 PM CDT
Former Irving City Council candidate Vicky Oduk endorsed Families for Irving candidate Sergio Porres for the June runoff election.
Vicky Oduk, Sergio Porres
/
KERA
Former Irving City Council candidate Vicky Oduk endorsed Families for Irving candidate Sergio Porres for the June runoff election.

Families for Irving candidate Sergio Porres has received the endorsement of his former Place 2 opponent Vicky Oduk ahead of the June 7 runoff election.

Oduk announced her endorsement Monday in a joint video message with Porres.

"We were running on the same agenda, the same priorities, and I would like to support you and see you achieve your dream, your vision about this race which, I believe, is also people-driven," Oduk told Porres in the video.

Place 2 is a citywide seat in Irving, meaning all Irving voters can participate in that election.

Oduk had just shy of 600 votes cast for her, making up 5% of the total votes cast for Place 2. Porres had 45% and fellow Place 2 opponent David Pfaff had 47% of the total votes, according to unofficial election results.

Porres, who stood next to Oduk in the video, thanked her and called her the "bravest" of all Place 2 candidates.

"I'm looking forward to bringing together the people of Irving in crafting a new vision where the people are represented in everything that we do in City Hall," he said.

Porres will face Pfaff in the June runoff after neither candidate secured a majority of votes in Saturday's election.

Pfaff is a born and raised Irving resident. His campaign priorities include public safety, improving infrastructure, and supporting businesses and job growth. Pfaff did not have a comment regarding Oduk's endorsement.

Porres is backed by the local Families for Irving political action committee, a group whose principles include school choice, single-family housing, and "traditional family values."

He has also been vocal about his opposition to casino gaming in Irving following Las Vegas Sands' proposal for a destination resort earlier this year.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!
Tags
Politics Texas Election NewsElections 2025IrvingIrving City Council
Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a daily news reporter for KERA News. She was born and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and previously worked at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
See stories by Megan Cardona
Related Content