Dallas committee pushes forward with parking reform proposal

After years of discussions, a plan to reduce parking requirements across Dallas is in its final stretch as city leaders agreed to forward a plan for a full council discussion later this week.

During a meeting of the Economic Development Committee on Monday, Mayor Pro Tem Tennel Atkins said it couldn’t have come any sooner.

“We’re growing faster, the city is expanding," Atkins told the committee and city staff. "It shouldn't take six years to figure out how you're gonna park a car."

The amended plan would reduce or eliminate parking requirements throughout the city, freeing up that space for more development and housing. It "[shifts] focus from the quantity of required off-street parking spaces to quality of access to a building," a presentation said.

It proposes no minimums for areas located around light rail and streetcar stations, downtown and office and retail areas, with some exceptions, allowing for more density. It also calls for no parking requirements in industrial and commercial areas of Dallas — except when located near single-family homes with a simplified ratio for commercial uses at 1 space per 500 square feet.

It also reduces requirements for bars, restaurants and other amusement uses to one space per 200 square feet. Bars and restaurants in buildings under 2,500 square feet won’t have parking minimums.

District 1 council member Chad West said the proposal will update rules that have been out of date since the 1960s.

“Parking and cost of housing goes hand in hand,” West said. “This is why I'm so excited to see these reforms move forward and help us keep historic buildings, allow small businesses to thrive, and make housing more affordable.”

The committee was split after a briefing last month, but agreed Monday to recommend the city council approve the plan.

The full city council will discuss the proposal at a briefing on Wednesday.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .