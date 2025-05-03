Dallas City Council incumbents fend off challengers, at least two open seats head to a runoff

Dallas voters headed back to the polls on Saturday to weigh in on who should be making decisions inside City Hall. Nearly all the current council members — who didn’t term out — faced multiple challengers.

The result? With all voting centers reporting, incumbents secured enough votes late on election night to keep their seats, according to unofficial results from the Dallas County elections administrator.

In four other districts, residents will have a new face representing them because incumbents either reached their term limit or — in the case of Jaynie Schultz in District 11 — decided not to run again.

Two long-time council members who couldn’t seek reelection due to term limits left a large swath of the predominately Black and Latino areas south of the Trinity River open for new representatives.

For years the area has been largely underserved — if not unserved — by 1500 Marilla St.

Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins and District 4 Council Member Carolyn King Arnold often used their office to remind their colleagues — and the city — of that fact.

There are many issues facing the city of Dallas, including compliance with two new controversial charter amendments passed last year by Dallas voters — and pushed by a group with ties to conservative political movements across Texas.

The council will have to learn to work with two new public safety officials to hire more sworn police officers — and decrease response times across the city. Public safety is a topic elected officials agree is a top issue facing the city — but are fractured on what supporting first responders means.

And restoring Dallas resident’s trust in those elected to represent them will be another issue facing the city council.

District 1

Current Council Member Chad West ran a campaign to keep his seat inside City Hall. West was first elected in 2019 and has focused on housing and development issues. He was a Dallas City Plan Commissioner before becoming a council member.

West appeared likely to beat out two challengers — Katrina Whatley and Jason Vanhof — to keep control of his seat overseeing Oak Cliff.

District 2

Just over the Trinity River, incumbent District 2 Council Member Jessie Moreno won reelection to represent parts of the central business district and Deep Ellum, according to late Saturday returns.

Moreno only had one challenger — Sukbir Kaur, who also ran unsuccessfully against Moreno in 2023.

District 3

Zarin Gracey, who was elected in 2023 to represent parts of southern Dallas in District 3, will hold his seat with 1,589 votes tallied in unofficial Saturday night returns.

District 4

In the race to replace Carolyn King Arnold in District 4, Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson defeated two candidates — Kebran Alexander and Avis Hardaman — handily, with 2,228 votes tallied Saturday night. Neither of the other candidates appeared to break triple digits in their vote totals.

District 5

In southeast Dallas, incumbent Council Member Jaime Resendez appeared to be the clear favorite on election night. Resendez is uniquely quiet around the horseshoe compared to his colleagues — and reserves his comments and questions for select agenda items.

Those usually have to do with infrastructure updates for District 5 — and weighing in on issues around Dallas' immigrant population. Resendez was vocal about protecting the city's residents after Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson indicated he would be supportive of President Donald Trump's promise of mass deportations.

District 6

Laura Cadena, current chief of staff to outgoing council member Omar Narvaez, held a tight lead over her next closest opponent in the crowded field of eight candidates in West Dallas. Monica Alonzo was in second.

Candidates need more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff, and Saturday’s unofficial tally had Cadena just above that threshold.

Cadena served as Narvaez’s chief of staff inside City Hall before resigning to run for the district seat. She could have been considered the front runner in the race because of her connections inside City Hall.

Environmental justice has long been a top priority for residents situated near heavy industrial operations in West Dallas. That includes the GAF shingle factory that sits along Singleton Boulevard.

Singleton United/Unidos, a community group formed to advocate for the closure of the factory , has said for years the plant’s emissions are harming the health of nearby families. In mid-April, some District 6 candidates gathered at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center to address the environmental concerns — and GAF.

Cadena was not in attendance at the event. She told Singleton United/Unidos organizers she had a pre-planned event that evening and couldn’t change her schedule, according to emails between the two reviewed by KERA.

Along with infrastructure, access to affordable housing, food and health services, West Dallas residents say the environment should be front of mind for the next District 6 council member.

District 7

Incumbent Adam Bazaldua appeared to have the votes on election night to fend off a challenge from two opponents. That's despite being the target of an opposition campaign — and failing to receive two major endorsements.

The Dallas Police Association endorsed every incumbent except Bazaldua, Blackmon, Willis and Ridley. And The Dallas Morning News opted to endorse Jose Rivas for District 7 — instead of Bazaldua.

District 8

Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins reached his term limit in District 8, and Erik Wilson had a narrow lead over former City Plan Commissioner Lorie Blair Saturday. That race appeared likely to head into a runoff.

District 9

Incumbent Paula Blackmon garnered more than 3,000 of the recorded 3,973 votes tallied in Saturday’s unofficial results to win reelection.

District 11

In District 11, Jaynie Schulz didn’t run for reelection. Early vote tallies showed Bill Roth with a slight lead over Jeff Kitner. But since neither candidate won more than 50% of the vote in the four-person field, the race will head to a runoff.

Got a tip? Email Nathan Collins at ncollins@kera.org.

